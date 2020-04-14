|
|
SISTER MARY
DERRIG, RSM
Age 84, died April 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Catherine, and her brother Rev. Joseph Derrig. In addition to her religious community, S. Mary is survived by her sisters Catherine and Gail, a niece, nephews and cousins. Sister's funeral and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020