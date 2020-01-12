|
|
LANDGRAF
MARY DOLORES "Boots"
(nee Hutchinson)
81, of Haddonfield, NJ passed away the morning of January 8, 2020. Boots was the beloved wife of Kenneth John Landgraf for 62 years and loving mother to her three children. Survived by her husband, Ken, daughter Daryl Landgraf, adored grand-son Liam Baldwin, son Steven (Gina) Landgraf and daughter Linda (David) Pierce, and numerous nieces and nephews along with their families. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Winifred Hutchinson, sisters Anne D'Andrea, Florence Campbell and Josephine D'Auria; brothers George and William Hutchinson.
The Landgraf family will receive family and friends on Saturday morning, January 18th, 9:00-10:45 A.M. with a Catholic Mass following at 11 A.M. at Christ the King RC, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her honor be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, https://samaritannj.org.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020