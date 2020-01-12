Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the King RC
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King RC
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LANDGRAF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY DOLORES (Hutchinson) LANDGRAF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY DOLORES (Hutchinson) LANDGRAF Notice
LANDGRAF
MARY DOLORES "Boots"
(nee Hutchinson)


81, of Haddonfield, NJ passed away the morning of January 8, 2020. Boots was the beloved wife of Kenneth John Landgraf for 62 years and loving mother to her three children. Survived by her husband, Ken, daughter Daryl Landgraf, adored grand-son Liam Baldwin, son Steven (Gina) Landgraf and daughter Linda (David) Pierce, and numerous nieces and nephews along with their families. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Winifred Hutchinson, sisters Anne D'Andrea, Florence Campbell and Josephine D'Auria; brothers George and William Hutchinson.
The Landgraf family will receive family and friends on Saturday morning, January 18th, 9:00-10:45 A.M. with a Catholic Mass following at 11 A.M. at Christ the King RC, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her honor be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, https://samaritannj.org.

HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -