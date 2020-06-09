BARRONJune 6, 2020. Age 88. Of Northeast Philadelphia.Devoted mother of Charles (Tara) Myers. Cherished grand-mother of Erica and Charles "CJ". Best friend to Dee Dee. Loving cousin to Harry (Sandy); and a very close friend of the Offenback (Diane and Larry) Family. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of over 50 years, Donald. Mary was kind, generous and loving to both friends and animals alike. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dear cat Beggar. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 10:30 A.M. to 12 Noon atReligious Service 12 Noon. Interment North Cedar Hill Cemetery. To share a memory of Mary, please visit

