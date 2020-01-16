|
|
BOWKER
MARY E. (nee Conroy)
Age 81, on January 12, 2020, formerly of Essington PA. Wife of the late Kenneth Bowker. Survived by her brother-in-law, Carl Bowker and his wife, Nancy and several nieces and nephews. Sister of John Joseph Conroy, Dolores Lamb, and Constance Zaberer. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Monday, January 20th, at 11 A.M., at GRIFFITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 520 Chester Pike, Norwood PA 19074, where friends may call after 10 A.M. Private burial will be at Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #700, Phila. PA 19103, would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020