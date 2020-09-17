Died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Blue Bell, PA a few weeks after her 96th birthday. Mary's family is happy she is now reunited with the great love of her life, late husband Thomas Gerrow. Mary and Tom were married nearly 70 years, always holding hands and enjoying a laugh. Mary is survived by son, Brother Thomas Gerrow, F.S.C., daughter, Mary Beth and her husband Jim Costanzo, and daughter, Kathleen Gerrow. Mary's delight with her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren enriched her life, and theirs, beyond measure. Funeral will be held 1 P.M. Friday, Sept. 18 at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please spend more time with those you love. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com