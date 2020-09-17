1/1
MARY E. GERROW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Blue Bell, PA a few weeks after her 96th birthday. Mary's family is happy she is now reunited with the great love of her life, late husband Thomas Gerrow. Mary and Tom were married nearly 70 years, always holding hands and enjoying a laugh. Mary is survived by son, Brother Thomas Gerrow, F.S.C., daughter, Mary Beth and her husband Jim Costanzo, and daughter, Kathleen Gerrow. Mary's delight with her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren enriched her life, and theirs, beyond measure. Funeral will be held 1 P.M. Friday, Sept. 18 at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please spend more time with those you love. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral
01:00 PM
St. Bernadette Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved