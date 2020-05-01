Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARY's life story with friends and family

Share MARY's life story with friends and family

HORVATH

MARY E. (nee Corbett)

On April 26, 2020, age 101, of Lima Estates, formerly of Drexel Hill. Devoted mother of Charles M., William F. and JoLynn Horvath. Grandmother of Michael A. Horvath, Michelle Syle, Deborah, Michael D., and Abigail Horvath. Funeral Services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store