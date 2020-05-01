HORVATH
MARY E. (nee Corbett)
On April 26, 2020, age 101, of Lima Estates, formerly of Drexel Hill. Devoted mother of Charles M., William F. and JoLynn Horvath. Grandmother of Michael A. Horvath, Michelle Syle, Deborah, Michael D., and Abigail Horvath. Funeral Services are private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.