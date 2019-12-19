Home

MARY E. (Stark) JAY

Passed away on Dec. 11, 2019, age 73, of Glenside. Loving mother of Brian. sister of Francis Stark (Luz) and aunt of Philip Stark. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038 Sat., 10 to 11 A.M.. Service to start at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to the Susan G. Komen Fund, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or http://www.komen.org.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019
