Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Cecilia Church
MARY E. (Kintsch) WEHR

Passed away on Feb. 22, 2020. Devoted daughter to the late John and Susan Kintsch, beloved wife of 71 years to the late Robert Wehr, loving mom to Judith Schein (David), Robert Wehr (Laura) and the late Nancy Wehr, loving grandmom to Timothy, Matthew and Alyssa, sister to the late John Kintsch. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 12 Noon St. Cecilia Church. Interment Lawnview Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
