1/1
Mary E. (Andrews) Wolfe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
88, of Ft. Washington, formerly of Elkins Park, passed away peacefully at her summer home in Sea Isle City, NJ on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James M. Wolfe. Mary is survived by her children, J. Matthew Wolfe (Denise), Mary Elizabeth Wall (Brian), and John Wolfe (Allison) and 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday from 10 A.M. and Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Pk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 www2.jdrf.org. www.metrofsi.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved