88, of Ft. Washington, formerly of Elkins Park, passed away peacefully at her summer home in Sea Isle City, NJ on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James M. Wolfe. Mary is survived by her children, J. Matthew Wolfe (Denise), Mary Elizabeth Wall (Brian), and John Wolfe (Allison) and 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday from 10 A.M. and Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Pk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 www2.jdrf.org
