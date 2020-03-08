|
|
DiMARCO
MARY EILEEN (nee Loughery)
On March 4, 2020, of Bellmawr, formerly of Southwest Phila. Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Ronald N. DiMarco, Sr. Devoted mother of Marybeth DiMarco, Ronald N. DiMarco, Jr. (Marie) and Kenneth C. DiMarco. Loving Nanny of Thomas Weaver and Ronald N. DiMarco, III. Dear sister of Jean Ross (Daniel, Sr.), Suzanne Johnson and the late James Loughery, Jr., Lawrence Loughery, Sr., Margaret Roache and Kathleen Grill. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. DiMarco was a member of the PTA of St. Francis de Sales School in Barrington. She was also a former Girl Scout leader.
There will be a Visitation from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. Wednesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 E. Braisington Ave., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. DiMarco's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at
www.gardnerfuneralhome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020