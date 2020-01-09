|
SR. MARY ELIZABETH CAWLEY, I.H.M.
Formerly Sr. Marita Denise, IHM On January 7, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (James); many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Margaret Taylor Cawley; siblings, Dennis (Fahney), Joseph (Marguerite), Edward (Rita), James, Thomas (Jean), Francis, Anne Corcoran (Michael), Margaret Travers (William) and Patricia Welch (Matthew).
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
