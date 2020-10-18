1/
Mary Elizabeth "Molly" (RENN) Heckscher
Died peacefully at home with her daughters on October 6, 2020 of Montgomery Co. Age 75. Beloved wife of Ledyard, daughter of Charles E. and Elizabeth S. Renn. She is survived by brother Eli, daughters Elizabeth and Mary Frances and four grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit her burial site at St. Martin's in Radnor, 400 King of Prussia Rd., after November 30, 2020. Memorial gifts can be given to the American Lung Association. Arrangements WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, Inc. www.WestLaurelHill.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
