JEFFERYSMARY ELIZABETH (nee O'Donnell)Passed away April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel F. Sr. Devoted mother of Daniel F. Jr. and his wife Sherrie. Loving grandmom of Daniel J. and Dalton M.; also survived by her brother Bernard O'Donnell and his wife Lidia. Relatives and friends are invited to Live Stream her Service Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 1:00 PM ( burnsfuneralhome.com ). Contributions can be made in Mary Elizabeth's name to St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls, 7320 Torresdale Ave., Phila., PA 19136. BURNS FUNERAL HOME