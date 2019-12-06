|
|
COSTA
MARY ELLEN "PERKY"
(nee Clarke)
Age 79, December 3, 2019 of Essington. Beloved wife of the late Peter Costa. Devoted mother of Angela, Rich (Dawn), Peter, Charles and Nick (Gina) Costa. Loving grandmother of Tina, Erika, Rich Jr., Nicholas and Dillon; great grandmother of Julianna, Brianna, Savanna and Brendan. Dear sister of George Clarke and the late Albert Clarke and Bea Lynch, also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thurs. morning, Dec.12th, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. 19086. Funeral Mass to begin 11:00 A.M. Interment S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Share condolences at
www.gangemifuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019