FISHER
MARY ELLEN (nee Murphy)
Age 77, of Phila., peacefully passed away, December 3, 2019. Wife of late Donald Raymond;
mother of her loving children, Jacqueline, Kathleen, Christine, Patricia, and Brian Gilbert, Stephen and James Fisher (Izabela); her cherished 9 grandchildren and adoring 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her father, Edward V. Murphy; brothers, Gerald (Kathy), John, Patrick and Timothy (Laurie) Murphy; Sisters, Helene Wolfinger (George) and Karen Murphy and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (nee Schattler) and siblings Michael, Edward, Joanne and Kevin. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service 11 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd, Phila., PA 19124. There will be a Viewing 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. St. Martin of Tours Upstairs Church Prior to Funeral Services. Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers, to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019