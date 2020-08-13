1/1
MARY ELLEN (O'Connell) MORRISSEY
MORRISSEY
MARY ELLEN (nee O'Connell)


Age 79, of Downingtown, PA passed on August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas E. Morrissey. Loving mother of Maryanne (David) Morrissey Satterfield, Jane (Matt) O'Neill, Joseph (Marcia) Morrissey and the late Tommy Morrissey. Dear sister of Jack (the late Julie), Anne, and Jim (Patty) O'Connell. Dear grandmother of Liam, Kate, Ryan and Tommy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewings Thursday 6-8 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600 and Friday 9:30 - 10:20 A.M. at Ss. Philip and James Church, 701 E. Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Agnes Cem., West Chester, PA. Social distancing and facial coverings must be followed during viewings, mass and interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Ellen to Chester County Hospital Foun-dation Medical Inpatient Care Associates, 701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
