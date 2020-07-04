STEVENSMARY-ELLEN "Squeak"
died May 29, 2020 at the age of 77. Squeak grew up in Haverford, PA and attended The Baldwin School. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965, where she was the captain of the field hockey and lacrosse teams. After raising a family in Philadelphia, she moved to Florida, where she loved to walk on the beach with her dogs. She is survived by her two sisters, Carol Hovey and Susan Plaza, her two children, John Onderdonk and Daphne Onderdonk, and two grand-children. Her irreverent sense of humor will be missed. A private memorial will be held when the family is able to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium
(https://tinyurl.com/yaotyl83
).