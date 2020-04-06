|
TAGGART
MARY ELLEN (nee Hogan)
passed away peacefully on April 04, 2020 at the Spring Hills senior living facility in Cherry Hill, NJ. Mary Ellen was born December 16,1927 in Troy, New York to the late William and Kathryn (Kirkpatrick) Hogan. She was also predeceased by her beloved sisters, Patricia O'Neil (Alexandria, VA) and Joan Montgomery (Fairfield, CT), and a beloved uncle, John Hogan and her 3 brothers-in-law Lester Haddock, Ward Montgomery and Raymond O'Neil. She is survived by her sons, David Curtis Taggart of Woodbridge, VA and Douglas John Taggart of Peekskill, NY, and her daughter Mary Kathryn Summers (Frank) of Voorhees, NJ. Sister-in-law Ann Haddock of Melrose, MA. Mary Ellen was also "Auntie Mimi" to fourteen nieces and nephews, and most especially "Gaga" to her grandson Kyle Summers (Simone) and granddaughters Kayleigh Summers (Stephen Notebaert), Kirsten Taggart and Alexandra Taggart. She was blessed with her first great-grandchild, Callahan Notebaert, last year. Due to the current social restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family asks that any gifts of remembrance be directed to the Amniotic Fluid Embolism Foundation at http://Afesupport.org/donate/. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020