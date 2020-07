WORTHINGTONOf Dresher, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Mary Ellen was the beloved wife of the late John; cherished mother of James, David (Adele), Margaret Bruce (Michael), and Francis (Dana); loving grand-mother of 10; great grandmother of one; and sister of the late Anna, Patsy, and Catherine. Services will be held privately. Service entrusted to