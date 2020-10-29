1/
MARY F. (DINAN) DONNELLY
Passed on October 27, 2020. Devoted wife of Richard Sr., beloved mother of Maureen Lipski, Kathleen (late Stephen) Tiberio, and Richard (Joanne) Donnelly Jr., grandmother of Kelly, Colleen, Katie, Richard III, Megan, and Jonathan. Also survived by 12 great grandchildren, sister of Thomas (Dorothy) Dinan and Francis (Kay) Dinan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Saturday 9:30 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Richard Church would be appreciated.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. Richard's Church
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Richard's Church
