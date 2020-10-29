Passed on October 27, 2020. Devoted wife of Richard Sr., beloved mother of Maureen Lipski, Kathleen (late Stephen) Tiberio, and Richard (Joanne) Donnelly Jr., grandmother of Kelly, Colleen, Katie, Richard III, Megan, and Jonathan. Also survived by 12 great grandchildren, sister of Thomas (Dorothy) Dinan and Francis (Kay) Dinan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Saturday 9:30 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Richard Church would be appreciated.