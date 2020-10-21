On October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Flanigan. Loving mother of Michael (Barbara), Maureen McGinniss (Jerry), the late Ann Vare (Victor), David (Peg), Pat Hahn (the late Stephen), Kathleen, Susan Wertz (Geary) and the late Margaret 'Peggy' Flanigan. Grandmother of 23 and great grandmother of 41. Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org
