1/
Mary (nee Stokes) FLANIGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Flanigan. Loving mother of Michael (Barbara), Maureen McGinniss (Jerry), the late Ann Vare (Victor), David (Peg), Pat Hahn (the late Stephen), Kathleen, Susan Wertz (Geary) and the late Margaret 'Peggy' Flanigan. Grandmother of 23 and great grandmother of 41. Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org or The Convent Of Divine Love, 2212 Green St., Phila. PA 19130 JOHN F. MURRAY FH Flourtown www.murrayfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved