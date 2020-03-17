|
WALTRICH
MARY FRANCES
On March 14, 2020, age 83 yrs., formerly of Glenside. Daughter of the late Francis and Mary Frances Rennick (nee Mullane). Beloved wife of the late Joseph Waltrich. Devoted mother of Tricia Mulvihill (Joseph) and Lisa Janke (Matt), dear MomMom of 6; Daniel, Michael, Kathryn, Colin, Garrett, and Henry. Funeral Mass Friday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Church from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Due to the current situation, the family understands and respects peoples decisions if they can not attend. A Memorial Service for Mary Frances will be held at a later date for all of those unable to attend the Services Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pink Nuns at the Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 or to The National Shrine of St. John Neumann at 1019 N 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020