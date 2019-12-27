Home

MARY G. (Gallo) CUORATO

MARY G. (Gallo) CUORATO Notice
CUORATO
MARY G. (nee Gallo)


Age 94, of Holland, PA, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late James J. Cuorato. Loving mother of her sons, James J. Cuorato, Jr., of Philadelphia, PA, John S. Cuorato (Tina), of Southampton, PA and daughter, Marianne Lock (Martin), of Southampton, PA. She is survived by her grandchildren; James Cuorato, III, Vincent Cuorato (Nichole), John Cuorato, and Paul Grabania, and also five great-grandchildren; Stephen, Andrew, Daniel, Emma and Katelyn. She loved music and going to the casino, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever. Mary's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, December, 30, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. at St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name should be made to Hearing Loss Assoc. of America, 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814 or Bucks County Assoc. for the Blind, 400 Freedom Drive, Newtown, PA 18940. Condolences may be sent to Mary's family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
