GABLE
MARY
Died December 9, 2019 at 95, in the prayerful, loving arms of her family and buried Dec. 11 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass will be 11 A.M. February 22. Family visit, 10:30 A.M. at Saint Helena Church, 6161 N. 5th St., Phila. Daughter of Rudolph and Julia Gable (both deceased). Sibling of Julia (Schaller), Rudy and John (all deceased). Mary was predeceased by her niece Joan Schaller and survived by nieces and nephews Jean Murray (Schaller), Maria Schaller, Frank Schaller, Rudy J., Joseph J., John R., John A., Gary and 12 great and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. Mary was baptized at Saint Peter's, 5th and Girard where she started school. She lived at Pennhurst State School and Hospital for over 50 years. In 1986 she returned to Phila. to live with her sister. Mary had a high profile in her Church, the Holistic Health, Natural Living, Sustainable Ag, and Clown communities (Clown name was HAPPY). She participated often in Phila. Senior Games. Mary lived to Polka dance. Tragically, 2015, a vehicle accident resulted in her both legs being amputated above the knee. At 91 Mary survived 5 operations on her legs then continued her active lifestyle. Mary's new found communities were the Amputee Coalition, the PA Center for Adaptive Sports, the Adaptive Diving Assoc. and Amputees on the Move. Mary died peacefully on the 40th anniversary of Bishop Fulton J. Sheen's death.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020