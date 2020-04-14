|
|
GREENBERG
MARY (nee McGowan)
On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Mary Greenberg, loving wife and mother of 12 children, passed at the age of 92. Born on March 11, 1928 to Thomas and Mary (Muldowney) McGowan, Mary was the third child of the Immaculate Conception (Germantown) McGowan Family. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in 1945 and on June 10, 1950, married Joseph "Hank" Greenberg.
Loved by many, Mary was a wonderful and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to whomever she met. "Mooms," as many knew her, found joy in every situation: whether down the shore, at the lake house or just being visited by family and friends. A fixture in basketball gyms of all levels throughout the Philadelphia area over seven decades, Mary was known and respected by many of the players and coaches she watched compete. While a fan of many teams, she held a special love for both La Salle University and High School. When it came to most things, including basketball, Mary was passionate and devoted, loving and enthusiastic, caring and kind.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, and her parents, Thomas and Mary McGowan. She will also join her brothers: Kevin, Joe, Emmett, Donald, Tommy and John McGowan in heaven. Mary is survived by her 12 children: Mary Kay Reed, Carol Dinneen (Mike), Joe (Sharon), Jim, Sue Fedorowicz (Joe), Jerry (Annmarie), Greg (Megan), Tuck (Denise), Chip (Jane), John, Kelly (Joanne) and Kathy May (Brent). She is also survived by her 26 grand-children, 15 great-grand-children, brother Jim McGowan, sister Kassy Clotfelter, sister G'Nee Maples and many nephews and nieces.
The Greenberg family will be having a private service for Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Athletes Helping Athletes, AHA Inc., PO Box 172, Richboro, PA 18954 or at:. www.aha-inc.com.
Arrangements by FitzPatrick Funeral Home, Abington.
Www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020