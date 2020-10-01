Age 96, of Havertown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2020 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. Griesser. Loving mother of Patricia Henning (Leon), Martha Peppelman (Raymond), Harry Griesser (Marie), Joseph Griesser (Patricia), Mary Ann Hostler (Paul) and James Griesser (Pamela). Beloved grandmother of 20 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 25 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her sisters, Patricia Jiuliante and Elizabeth Cippolone, her grandson, Jason Griesser and her nephew, Francis Sicius, whom she helped raise. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. and Monday 8:45 - 9:45 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Masks are to be worn to the Viewing, Funeral Mass and Cemetery and Social Distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Kids Against Hunger, P.O. Box 19, Broomall, PA 19008 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com