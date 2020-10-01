1/1
MARY (SICIUS) GRIESSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96, of Havertown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2020 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. Griesser. Loving mother of Patricia Henning (Leon), Martha Peppelman (Raymond), Harry Griesser (Marie), Joseph Griesser (Patricia), Mary Ann Hostler (Paul) and James Griesser (Pamela). Beloved grandmother of 20 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 25 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her sisters, Patricia Jiuliante and Elizabeth Cippolone, her grandson, Jason Griesser and her nephew, Francis Sicius, whom she helped raise. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. and Monday 8:45 - 9:45 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Masks are to be worn to the Viewing, Funeral Mass and Cemetery and Social Distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Kids Against Hunger, P.O. Box 19, Broomall, PA 19008 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Viewing
08:45 - 09:45 AM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved