Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home - Philadelphia
2237-41 South Third Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-389-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home - Philadelphia
2237-41 South Third Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home - Philadelphia
2237-41 South Third Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
MARY H. (Hollywood) SUMMERS


1930 - 2020
MARY H. (Hollywood) SUMMERS Notice
SUMMERS
MARY H. (nee Hollywood)


Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia. She is the beloved wife to the late Francis "Doodle" Summers. Loving mother of Frank (Kathy), Mary Ellen Holmes and Jim (Maryann). Dearest grandmother to Nicole, Shannon, Ricky, Shawn, Rebecca, Aubrey and the late Stephen and great grandmother to Madison, Haley, Abigail, Kyra, "RJ", Kevin, Aleyena, Alyis, Hunter and Shaun. Sister of Rosemarie Hollywood, Ella Heston and the late Tommy, Billy, Harry, Frank, John, Sarah, Hannah and Sissy. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and cousins. A Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9-10 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Services 10 A.M. Private burial will follow in New St. Mary Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date to celebrate her life.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020
