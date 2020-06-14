COOPER
MARY HELEN
90, formerly of East Oak Lane and Meadowbrook, on June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Cooper, devoted mother Mary McShea (George), Tina McGarvey, James, Thomas (Maureen), and Beth Gross (Jeff), also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Mary was born and raised in Lykens, PA, was a 1950 graduate of Misericordia Hospital where she went on to become a Head Nurse.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Hilary of Poiters Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal PA 19046. Visitation in church from 9 A.M. to 9:45 A.M.
Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's name would be appreciated to Penn Memory Center/ Alzheimer's Disease Center (pennmemorycenter.org/gifts)
Arrangements by JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.