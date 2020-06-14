MARY HELEN COOPER
COOPER
MARY HELEN


90, formerly of East Oak Lane and Meadowbrook, on June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Cooper, devoted mother Mary McShea (George), Tina McGarvey, James, Thomas (Maureen), and Beth Gross (Jeff), also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Mary was born and raised in Lykens, PA, was a 1950 graduate of Misericordia Hospital where she went on to become a Head Nurse.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Hilary of Poiters Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal PA 19046. Visitation in church from 9 A.M. to 9:45 A.M.
Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's name would be appreciated to Penn Memory Center/ Alzheimer's Disease Center (pennmemorycenter.org/gifts)
Arrangements by JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME

www.bryersfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
