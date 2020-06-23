SR. MARY HUGH BLACK, OSF
On June 21, 2020 of Aston, PA. Due to current restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of The Sisters of St. Francis. Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
On June 21, 2020 of Aston, PA. Due to current restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of The Sisters of St. Francis. Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.