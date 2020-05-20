MARY J. (Macca) ALFANO
ALFANO
MARY J. (nee Macca)
93, passed away on May 14, 2020. Mary resided in Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly from Havertown, PA. She was pre-ceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Alfano; parents, Sebastiano and Carmella Macca; siblings, James Macca and Mildred Macca; and daughter-in-law Suzanne. Mary was devoted to her children, Nicholas (Karen), David (Mary Lee), Michael (Bre), and former daughter-in-law Erica; and grandchildren, Victoria, Annika, Katherine, Nicholas, Christopher, Matthew, and Jonathan. She loved her family, friends, faith, her grand-dogs and cats, and was much loved in return. Due to current events, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.WOODY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
