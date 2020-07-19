ALFANO





Age 93, passed away on May 14, 2020. Mary resided in Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly from Havertown, PA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Alfano; parents, Sebastiano and Carmella Macca; siblings, James Macca and Mildred Macca; and daughter-in-law Suzanne. Mary was devoted to her children, Nicholas (Karen), David (Mary Lee), Michael (Bre), and former daughter-in-law Erica; and her 7 grand children. She loved her family, friends, faith, her grand-dogs and cats, and was loved much in return. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25th at St. Pius X Church, 220 S. Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008 where friends may call9-9:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery

www.loganfuneralhomes.com



