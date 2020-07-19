1/1
MARY J. (Macca) ALFANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALFANO
MARY J. (nee Macca)


Age 93, passed away on May 14, 2020. Mary resided in Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly from Havertown, PA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Alfano; parents, Sebastiano and Carmella Macca; siblings, James Macca and Mildred Macca; and daughter-in-law Suzanne. Mary was devoted to her children, Nicholas (Karen), David (Mary Lee), Michael (Bre), and former daughter-in-law Erica; and her 7 grand children. She loved her family, friends, faith, her grand-dogs and cats, and was loved much in return. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25th at St. Pius X Church, 220 S. Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008 where friends may call
9-9:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery

www.loganfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved