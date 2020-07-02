DEAN MARY JANE (nee McDonald)
Of Glenside, PA, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Mary Jane was married for 62 years to Jim, who died in 2012. She is survived by seven children: Elizabeth (Henry); Bridget (Robert); James (Karen); Nora; John (Kim); Katie; and Martin (Kim). There are 12 grandchildren: Christen, Samantha, Holly, Michael, Jane, Andrew, Grace, Patrick, John, Rose, Seamus and Declan, and 2 great grandchildren: Emilia, Harrison (and one on the way). She is survived by her sister and best friend, Elizabeth T. Reilly of Garden City, NY. A Celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, July 11 at St Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA 19038. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. with a burial at Holy Sepulchre to follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of choice
, or Hospice ACTS Signature Hospice, 1936 West Point Pike, West Point, PA 19486 or, Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, Eileendickerson@greynun.org
or rmagraff@greynun.org
(Rita), 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188
