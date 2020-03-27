Home

MARY JANE (Moore) ENGLE

MARY JANE (Moore) ENGLE Notice
ENGLE
MARY JANE (nee Moore)
passed peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of William Engle, stepmother of William Engle Jr., Lynn Engle, and Elizabeth Strecker (James). MaryJane was a teacher in the Centennial School District for 43 years, dividing her years of service between kindergarten and third grade. She was a long- time member of Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Kens-ington. Her family would like to thank you for your love and support at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary Jane's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kensington or Rhawn-hurst Presbyterian Church.


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020
