|
|
ENGLE
MARY JANE (nee Moore)
passed peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of William Engle, stepmother of William Engle Jr., Lynn Engle, and Elizabeth Strecker (James). MaryJane was a teacher in the Centennial School District for 43 years, dividing her years of service between kindergarten and third grade. She was a long- time member of Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Kens-ington. Her family would like to thank you for your love and support at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary Jane's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kensington or Rhawn-hurst Presbyterian Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020