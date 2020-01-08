Home

Age 84, of West Chester and formerly of Malvern Pa., peacefully and surrounded by her children, on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Englebert. Loving mother of Marjorie Pannell, Richard Frankenheimer (Demry), Kathryn Dreifus (David) and Robert M. Frankenheimer (Mary Fran). Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call, Sat. Jan. 11 after 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, Pa. 19355. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Parish.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
