Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MARY HILL
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
MARY JANE (Guckin) HILL

MARY JANE (Guckin) HILL Notice
HILL
MARY JANE (nee Guckin)
On December 14, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Loving mother of Holly (Mia) and the late William Jr. and Michael. Dear Grandmom of William III and Rebecca; also survived by her sister Joan Guckin and her brother Lawrence Guckin. A retired employee of the IRS, Mary Jane was a former Catholic school teacher at Christ the King School. She was also a founding member of the Poquessing Valley Water Shed Association. and ran for Pennsylvania State Office. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday January 10, 2020, 9:30 A.M. St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila., PA, followed by her Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
