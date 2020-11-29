Age 83 on Nov. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Loving mother of Tracy Hagenbuch (Rick), John W. (Lorraine), William J. Thomas P. (Lisa) and Matthew J. (Sandy). Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Walter Kirwan (Mary Kay), Kathleen Smith (Joseph) and John Kirwan. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wed. from 9 to 10:30 A.M. Resurrection of Our Lord Church Castor and Shelimire Aves. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Little Flower Catholic High School. www.galzeranofh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.