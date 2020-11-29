1/
MARY JANE (KIRWAN) KIGER
Age 83 on Nov. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Loving mother of Tracy Hagenbuch (Rick), John W. (Lorraine), William J. Thomas P. (Lisa) and Matthew J. (Sandy). Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Walter Kirwan (Mary Kay), Kathleen Smith (Joseph) and John Kirwan. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wed. from 9 to 10:30 A.M. Resurrection of Our Lord Church Castor and Shelimire Aves. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Little Flower Catholic High School. www.galzeranofh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
