MARY JANE "MOMMA MASS" (REID) MASSIMINO
MASSIMINO
MARY JANE (nee Reid)


Of Tequesta, Florida formerly of Villanova, Pa. passed away at her home in the presence of her family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mary Jane or "Momma Mass" as she was called always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Her favorite line the last few years was "I'm in good shape for the shape I'm in" and she took advantage of it. As a coaches wife she became the surrogate mom to many young men and was always generous with her pasta and her hugs. Mary Jane lived many places but cherished her summers in Avalon and could sit looking out on the Bay for hours. Mary Jane's love for children inspired her to volunteer at Mary's Home in Florida. There she could be found answering the phones with a baby on her lap so the Mom's could get a break. She definitely was an inspiration to so many. Mary Jane was the beloved wife of the late Roland "Rollie" V. Massimino. Sister of Elizabeth Ward. She was the loving mother of Thomas (Nancy) Massimino, Lee Ann Massimino Sleece, Michele (the late Stephen) Coleman, Roland
C. "R.C." (Mary Jean) Massimino, and Andrew (Chrissy) Massimino. She is the devoted grandmother of Roland (Kathleen), Tommy (Danielle), Michael, John and Nicolas Massimino, Stephen Coleman, Kayla (Conor) Donovan, Kristin and Jessica Sleece, Leo, Matthew, Grace, Roland Michael, and Rocco Massimino Megan, Nicole, and Melissa Massimino. She was also blessed with 2 great-grandchildren Caroline and Roland. Services and Interment are private to the family. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Massimino's name to Mary's Home of the Treasure Coast (www.maryshome.org) 1033 East 14th Street, Stuart, Fl 34996 would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 27, 2020.
