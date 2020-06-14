QUINLISK
MARY JANE (nee Spoerl)
88, on Sun., June 7, 2020. Formerly of Juniata Park. Wife of the late Dennis and mother of the late Patrick. Mother of Kathleen Quinlisk, Susan Gill, Maureen Carpenter, Joseph, John and Francis Quinlisk. Grandmother of 11. Sister of Gerald Spoerl and the late Joseph and Eugene Spoerl. Mass Wed. 10 am Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.