Pagano Funeral Home
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
MARY JANE WHITE


1932 - 2020
MARY JANE WHITE Notice
WHITE
MARY JANE


Age 87, of Wilmington, DE died on February 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Martin F. and Mary C. Kilpatrick Connor Jr., beloved wife of William J. White, loving mother of William G. White, Kathleen Templeton and Margaret "Meg" White, sister of Fr. James Connor SJ and Martin Connor III, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE. Inter-ment is private. Donations in her memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE. Online condolences may be made by visiting

www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
