|
|
BARRY
MARY JOSEPHINE (nee Woods) "AUNT JOANNIE"
age 85, of Drexel Hill died peacefully February 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband John Joseph "Jack" Barry. She is survived by her sister in law Josephine Woods, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephew. She was also predeceased by brothers Francis and James Woods. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 11am -12:30pm at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 1pm at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020