John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
109 E. Price St
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
109 E. Price St
Philadelphia, PA
More Obituaries for MARY WUENSCHEL
MARY JOYCE RENZULLI "JOY" WUENSCHEL

MARY JOYCE RENZULLI "JOY" WUENSCHEL Notice
WUENSCHEL
MARY JOYCE "JOY" RENZULLI


79, on January 13, 2020, of Wyndmoor, formerly of Germantown. Joy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, James, brother Michael E. Henry, sisters Patricia L. Shea, Maureen Alekna and Debrah A. Cunningham, children Rosemary (Ernest "Bucky" Closser), James Thomas, Catherine, Cristina (Walt Maguire), Daniel and Mark (Elizabeth Brooks), grand-children James, Colman, Willa, Margaretta and Anna, grand-dogs Kaya, Calymae and Hazel, and many other loving family members and dear friends. She is predeceased by her mother Dr. Rosemary Joyce Renzulli, her father Dr. Francis John Renzulli, and her step-mother Mae Ziegler Henry Renzulli. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday after 9 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 109 E. Price St., Philadelphia, PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Inn Dwelling, or Face to Face, all located at 109 E. Price St., Phila., PA 19144.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
