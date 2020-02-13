|
|
GARA
MARY K.
of Southampton, PA passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020. She was 88. Born on Dec. 15, 1931 in Phila., Mary was the daughter of the late Catherine (nee Maynes) and Francis O'Kane. Mary is survived by her children; John (Susan), Kate (Dave Stahl), Patricia McGovern (Thomas), Colleen DeVirgiliis (James), Maria Gara; sister, Sheila Werkley (the late Richard); nephew Kris Werkley, as well as 10 grand-children and 11 great grand-children. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her brother, David O'Kane.
Mary's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 9-10:30 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 645 Hatboro Road, Richboro, PA 18954. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to Kencrest Rainbow School in Tanzania, 960 Harvest Drive, Blue Bell, PA 19422 or ACTS Legacy Foundation, Southampton Estates Samaritan Fund, 238 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
Condolences may be made to Mary's family by visiting
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020