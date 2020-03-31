The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
More Obituaries for MARY SR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mother MARY KATHLEEN GROH S.H.C.J. Formerly Mary Kathleen SR.

Mother MARY KATHLEEN GROH S.H.C.J. Formerly Mary Kathleen SR.
SR. MARY KATHLEEN GROH, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Mary Kathleen
On March 29, 2020. Sister was 95 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Marie Groh (nee Schmitz). Predeceased by her siblings Edward Groh, Robert Groh, Rosemary Norkiel and Florence Larson. Survived by her nieces Jeanette Groh, Jan Groh, Kathy Larson, Shari Moser, Terry Millard, Lori Nelson and Janet Larson, her great-grandnieces and nephews and great-great-grandnieces and nephews. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory to the Society of Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020
