S. MARY KATHRYN QUINN, SSJ
Formerly S. LEONILLA QUINN, SSJ
On Dec. 17, 2019, age 95. Daughter of the late Leo and Bernardine Quinn, sister of the late Leona Quinn. Survived by the members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 2 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in Sisters name may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
