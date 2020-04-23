|
SR. ANNE M.
RUSH, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Mary Kieran
On April 19, 2020. Sister was 95 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Rush (nee Pawley). Loving sister of Mary Herrschaft, Catherine Mason, John Rush, William Rush, Thomas Rush, and the late Joseph and James Rush. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, Services and Interment will be private. Donations in Sister's memory to the Society Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arr.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020