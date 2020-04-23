The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Mother Mary Kieran
SR. ANNE M.
RUSH, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Mary Kieran
On April 19, 2020. Sister was 95 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Rush (nee Pawley). Loving sister of Mary Herrschaft, Catherine Mason, John Rush, William Rush, Thomas Rush, and the late Joseph and James Rush. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, Services and Interment will be private. Donations in Sister's memory to the Society Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arr.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
