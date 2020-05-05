KLOCK

MARY (nee Kelly)

Age 92, on May 4, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond Klock and William Monaghan; dear mother of Joseph Monaghan, Patricia Sadgware (Bert), Marianne Virgilio, the late William C., James, Thomas, and John P. Monaghan. Survived by her 16 grandchildren and many great- grandchildren.

Due to the health crisis Funeral Mass at St. Edmond Church will be private, as is Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME



