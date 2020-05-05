MARY (Kelly) KLOCK
KLOCK
MARY (nee Kelly)
Age 92, on May 4, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond Klock and William Monaghan; dear mother of Joseph Monaghan, Patricia Sadgware (Bert), Marianne Virgilio, the late William C., James, Thomas, and John P. Monaghan. Survived by her 16 grandchildren and many great- grandchildren.
Due to the health crisis Funeral Mass at St. Edmond Church will be private, as is Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
Funeral Mass
St. Edmond Church
Interment
SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
