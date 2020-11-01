1/1
MARY (nee BOLES) KNORR
Died peacefully surrounded by love on October 28th after battling Alzheimer's for several years. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5th at St George's Church in Titusville, NJ following a Viewing the night before from 5 to 7 P.M. at Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home in Yardley, PA. All are also welcome to attend her Internment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. Mary Ann grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Little Flower High School. Her greatest legacy is defined by the various titles she held; devoted spouse, loving mother, doting (great) grandmother, loyal friend, faithful servant, consummate hostess, entertaining conversationalist, avid traveler, and curious learner. Mary Ann is survived by 5 children: son Bob (Rosemarie) Knorr; daughter Margaret (Keith) Tingley; son John (Dawn) Knorr; daughter Maureen (Tim) Hennessey; and daughter Mary Grace (Brent) Wahl; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob who died in 2018 and her infant daughter Mary Agnes in 1959. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Feeding Program at Old St. Joseph's Church or any local hospice organization.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
