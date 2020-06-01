MARY L. "MIMI" (Geary) BRESLIN
BRESLIN
MARY "MIMI" L. (nee Geary)
A 40 year resident of Washington Township, New Jersey, passed away peacefully and courageously on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by her 3 children. She was 77.
Beloved wife of 37 years to the late Paul D. Breslin; devoted mother of Susan Kenderdine (Mike), Michael Breslin, and Kathleen King (Matt); dear sister to Barbara McFadden (Neil) and Sr. Patricia Geary, GNSH; deeply loving Mimi to grandchildren Megan, Evan, Hannah, Rachel, and Aidan. Mary is also survived by many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and close lifelong friends.Mary is predeceased by her parents Edward and Catherine Geary and brother Frank Geary.
Due to the National Health Crisis, Funeral Services for Mary will be held privately for her immediate family. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In order to continue Mary's support of young women attending her high school alma mater, donations in her memory can be made to:
Sister Joan M. Ames, IHM, Director of Advancement, Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 West Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140
https://littleflowerhighschool.org/apps/pages/WaystoGive

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
