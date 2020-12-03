1/1
Mary L. Koob
93, of Linwood, NJ, on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020; thirteen days after the death of her husband, Bob. She graduated from West Catholic High School. She and Bob were married for nearly 73 years and raised six children in Warminster, PA. They launched their second careers as small business owners/operators, first at Ocean Beverage Company in Brigantine, NJ and later at the Shore Mall Tavern in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Predeceased by her husband Robert Koob, son Robert Koob, Jr., brother Norbert Ciasullo, and sister Patricia Sgro. She is survived by her remaining children Diane Doyle (Thomas), Stephen Koob, Valerie Koob (Fritz Doddy), Michael Koob (Kathy), Timothy Koob (Nick Orlando); 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother Thomas Ciasullo, and sisters Marian Vile and Frances McDonough (Ed), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, December 5th at WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, Linwood, NJ at 9:30A.M.; Mass to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ at 11:00 A.M. and via a livestream on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OurLadyOfSorrowsFB. Interment will be private. Please share condolences and photos online at www.ghwimberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 AM
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
via a livestream at www.facebook.com/OurLadyOfSorrowsFB
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home

