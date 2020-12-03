93, of Linwood, NJ, on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020; thirteen days after the death of her husband, Bob. She graduated from West Catholic High School. She and Bob were married for nearly 73 years and raised six children in Warminster, PA. They launched their second careers as small business owners/operators, first at Ocean Beverage Company in Brigantine, NJ and later at the Shore Mall Tavern in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Predeceased by her husband Robert Koob, son Robert Koob, Jr., brother Norbert Ciasullo, and sister Patricia Sgro. She is survived by her remaining children Diane Doyle (Thomas), Stephen Koob, Valerie Koob (Fritz Doddy), Michael Koob (Kathy), Timothy Koob (Nick Orlando); 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother Thomas Ciasullo, and sisters Marian Vile and Frances McDonough (Ed), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, December 5th at WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, Linwood, NJ at 9:30A.M.; Mass to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ at 11:00 A.M. and via a livestream on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OurLadyOfSorrowsFB
. Interment will be private. Please share condolences and photos online at www.ghwimberg.com