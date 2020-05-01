Or Copy this URL to Share

KUBRAK

MARY L. (nee Ochlak)

April 29, 2020, age 101. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kubrak. Loving mother of Joyce Zamorski (Anthony Andrews) and Dennis Kubrak. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Cerino (Anthony), Steven and Ryan Zamorski. Loving great grand-mother of Alivia and Justin Cerino. Services and Interment private.PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, Inc.



