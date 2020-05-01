KUBRAK
MARY L. (nee Ochlak)
April 29, 2020, age 101. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kubrak. Loving mother of Joyce Zamorski (Anthony Andrews) and Dennis Kubrak. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Cerino (Anthony), Steven and Ryan Zamorski. Loving great grand-mother of Alivia and Justin Cerino. Services and Interment private.PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.